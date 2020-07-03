8089 Meadow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Close to downtown and public transportation. 2 bedroom and second living room can be a third bedroom with access door to go to the outside. Rare to find 2.5 bath condo with this large size square footage near North park mall area. All bedroom have a walk in closet and landlord take care of the water and trash bill. Refrigerator to stay. Walking distance to the community pool. House pets are negotiable. Hurry!