Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8089 Meadow Road
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:13 AM

8089 Meadow Road

8089 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

8089 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to downtown and public transportation. 2 bedroom and second living room can be a third bedroom with access door to go to the outside. Rare to find 2.5 bath condo with this large size square footage near North park mall area. All bedroom have a walk in closet and landlord take care of the water and trash bill. Refrigerator to stay. Walking distance to the community pool. House pets are negotiable. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8089 Meadow Road have any available units?
8089 Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8089 Meadow Road have?
Some of 8089 Meadow Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8089 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
8089 Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8089 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8089 Meadow Road is pet friendly.
Does 8089 Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 8089 Meadow Road offers parking.
Does 8089 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8089 Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8089 Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 8089 Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 8089 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 8089 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8089 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8089 Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.

