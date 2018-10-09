8015 North Reno Court

Amenities

Now offering a $55 month concession off the $1,325 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,270!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features laminate wood floors, updated bath rooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.