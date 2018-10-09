All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8015 North Reno Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8015 North Reno Court
Last updated March 11 2020 at 2:31 AM

8015 North Reno Court

8015 North Reno Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8015 North Reno Court, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $55 month concession off the $1,325 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,270!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features laminate wood floors, updated bath rooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8015 North Reno Court have any available units?
8015 North Reno Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8015 North Reno Court have?
Some of 8015 North Reno Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8015 North Reno Court currently offering any rent specials?
8015 North Reno Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8015 North Reno Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8015 North Reno Court is pet friendly.
Does 8015 North Reno Court offer parking?
No, 8015 North Reno Court does not offer parking.
Does 8015 North Reno Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8015 North Reno Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8015 North Reno Court have a pool?
No, 8015 North Reno Court does not have a pool.
Does 8015 North Reno Court have accessible units?
No, 8015 North Reno Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8015 North Reno Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8015 North Reno Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University