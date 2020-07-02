All apartments in Dallas
8005 San Cristobal Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:20 AM

8005 San Cristobal Drive

8005 San Cristobal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8005 San Cristobal Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Forest Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Owner will reduce rent amount to 2700 for a 2 year lease.Gorgeous home nestled in Forest Hills featuring updated kitchen & bathrooms, & huge fenced yard with electronic gate. Perfect spot for entertaining!! Just blocks from White Rock Lake, the Arboretum & over 50 miles of bike & running paths. Best of all worlds, an Urban lifestyle while surrounded by tremendous space for outdoor living & activity. Only minutes from downtown, all the West Village, Uptown, Knox Henderson & Lakewood restaurants & theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 San Cristobal Drive have any available units?
8005 San Cristobal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 San Cristobal Drive have?
Some of 8005 San Cristobal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 San Cristobal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8005 San Cristobal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 San Cristobal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8005 San Cristobal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8005 San Cristobal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8005 San Cristobal Drive offers parking.
Does 8005 San Cristobal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8005 San Cristobal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 San Cristobal Drive have a pool?
No, 8005 San Cristobal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8005 San Cristobal Drive have accessible units?
No, 8005 San Cristobal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 San Cristobal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8005 San Cristobal Drive has units with dishwashers.

