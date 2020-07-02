8005 San Cristobal Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Owner will reduce rent amount to 2700 for a 2 year lease.Gorgeous home nestled in Forest Hills featuring updated kitchen & bathrooms, & huge fenced yard with electronic gate. Perfect spot for entertaining!! Just blocks from White Rock Lake, the Arboretum & over 50 miles of bike & running paths. Best of all worlds, an Urban lifestyle while surrounded by tremendous space for outdoor living & activity. Only minutes from downtown, all the West Village, Uptown, Knox Henderson & Lakewood restaurants & theaters.