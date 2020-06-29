8003 Deer Trail Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool bbq/grill media room

Gorgeous custom home in highly sought after White Rock Valley. Rare opportunity to lease a newer construction home in East Dallas. Open kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, center island and butler's pantry. Large living room has 2-story ceilings, cast iron fireplace and overlooks patio and pool area. Guest bedroom and private study are downstairs, while the large master bedroom and 3 other bedrooms are upstairs. Also upstairs are the game room and separate media room. Other features include gleaming hardwoods, 19x16 covered patio, surround sound wiring and so much more. Within walking distance of award-winning White Rock Elem and one mile from White Rock Lake. This executive home is ready for you!