7989 Greenhollow Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7989 Greenhollow Lane
7989 Greenhollow Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7989 Greenhollow Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7989 Greenhollow Lane have any available units?
7989 Greenhollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7989 Greenhollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7989 Greenhollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7989 Greenhollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7989 Greenhollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7989 Greenhollow Lane offer parking?
No, 7989 Greenhollow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7989 Greenhollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7989 Greenhollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7989 Greenhollow Lane have a pool?
No, 7989 Greenhollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7989 Greenhollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 7989 Greenhollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7989 Greenhollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7989 Greenhollow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7989 Greenhollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7989 Greenhollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
