7917 Woodshire Dr

Amenities

pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Really cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home that is very spacious. It boasts vinyl plank flooring throughout and has a brand new gas stove and vent a hood. Has a great sized backyard great for relaxation. This home is ready for its new lease on life. More photos soon! Come check it out today.



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.