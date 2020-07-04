All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

7917 Woodshire Dr

7917 Woodshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7917 Woodshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Really cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home that is very spacious. It boasts vinyl plank flooring throughout and has a brand new gas stove and vent a hood. Has a great sized backyard great for relaxation. This home is ready for its new lease on life. More photos soon! Come check it out today.

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 Woodshire Dr have any available units?
7917 Woodshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7917 Woodshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7917 Woodshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 Woodshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7917 Woodshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7917 Woodshire Dr offer parking?
No, 7917 Woodshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7917 Woodshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 Woodshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 Woodshire Dr have a pool?
No, 7917 Woodshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7917 Woodshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 7917 Woodshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 Woodshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7917 Woodshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7917 Woodshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7917 Woodshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

