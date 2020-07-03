7906 Fair Oaks Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

This gorgeous custom home in gated community has been recently updated to a pristine standard. Open kitchen, living room and outdoor courtyard offer a perfect setting for entertaining. Kitchen with quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, gas cooktop, wine refrigerator, abundant cabinet space and more! Spacious master suite features sitting area and luxury spa-like updated bath with contemporary free-standing tub, separate shower, double vanity and custom California Closet. Downstairs bedroom has built-in cabinets and could be used as a secondary living or hobby room. Roof and gutters replaced Nov 2018. Great central location close to shopping, restaurants, and easy highway access.