Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:19 PM

7906 Fair Oaks Avenue

7906 Fair Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7906 Fair Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous custom home in gated community has been recently updated to a pristine standard. Open kitchen, living room and outdoor courtyard offer a perfect setting for entertaining. Kitchen with quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, gas cooktop, wine refrigerator, abundant cabinet space and more! Spacious master suite features sitting area and luxury spa-like updated bath with contemporary free-standing tub, separate shower, double vanity and custom California Closet. Downstairs bedroom has built-in cabinets and could be used as a secondary living or hobby room. Roof and gutters replaced Nov 2018. Great central location close to shopping, restaurants, and easy highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue have any available units?
7906 Fair Oaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7906 Fair Oaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue offers parking.
Does 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7906 Fair Oaks Avenue has units with dishwashers.

