7906 Fair Oaks Avenue

Amenities
This gorgeous custom home in gated community has been recently updated to a pristine standard. Open kitchen, living room and outdoor courtyard offer a perfect setting for entertaining. Kitchen with quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, gas cooktop, wine refrigerator, abundant cabinet space and more! Spacious master suite features sitting area and luxury spa-like updated bath with contemporary free-standing tub, separate shower, double vanity and custom California Closet. Downstairs bedroom has built-in cabinets and could be used as a secondary living or hobby room. Roof and gutters replaced Nov 2018. Great central location close to shopping, restaurants, and easy highway access.