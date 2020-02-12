All apartments in Dallas
7836 Kansas Ave

7836 Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7836 Kansas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Escape to this beautiful colonial oasis in Dallas! This corner lot beauty has it all and is ready for you to move-in. The kitchen is equipped with lots of counter space and a breakfast nook to enjoy your meals. Relax in the spacious master suite that has plenty of room for all your belongings in the walk-in closet. A game room, extra bedroom, office, or storage space, the bonus room has limitless options of how you can use the space. The central location of this home is close to highways, grocery, shopping, and anything your heart desires so you can spend less time driving and more time living. New carpets, appliances, and blinds are the added cherries on top! This home will not last long, don’t miss out. Call today to make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7836 Kansas Ave have any available units?
7836 Kansas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7836 Kansas Ave have?
Some of 7836 Kansas Ave's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7836 Kansas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7836 Kansas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7836 Kansas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7836 Kansas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7836 Kansas Ave offer parking?
No, 7836 Kansas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7836 Kansas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7836 Kansas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7836 Kansas Ave have a pool?
No, 7836 Kansas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7836 Kansas Ave have accessible units?
No, 7836 Kansas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7836 Kansas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7836 Kansas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

