7836 Kansas Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Escape to this beautiful colonial oasis in Dallas! This corner lot beauty has it all and is ready for you to move-in. The kitchen is equipped with lots of counter space and a breakfast nook to enjoy your meals. Relax in the spacious master suite that has plenty of room for all your belongings in the walk-in closet. A game room, extra bedroom, office, or storage space, the bonus room has limitless options of how you can use the space. The central location of this home is close to highways, grocery, shopping, and anything your heart desires so you can spend less time driving and more time living. New carpets, appliances, and blinds are the added cherries on top! This home will not last long, don’t miss out. Call today to make this your new home!