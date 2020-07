Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Short term leases available for a higher rental amount! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 living areas + pool home located in HPISD. A terrific home for entertaining with a large family room overlooking the rear yard with pool! Master and secondary bedroom down and 2 large bedrooms with a jack-jill bath up! Large renovated master bath and walk-in closet! A must see for HPISD.