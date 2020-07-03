All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7824 Rolling Acres Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7824 Rolling Acres Drive
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:42 AM

7824 Rolling Acres Drive

7824 Rolling Acres Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7824 Rolling Acres Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Spring Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
COMPLETELY REBUILT Don't settle for a home with a facelift when you can buy a new home! This one story ranch style home offers more updates than you can imagine! All NEW plumbing, electrical, HVAC, & air ducts, high end wood flooring, paint, insulation, low E windows, ceiling fans, barn door, vanities, recessed LED lighting, decorative fixtures & more! Open concept newly remodeled home with an enormous kitchen island including custom quartz countertops, custom wood cabinetry throughout the kitchen & bathrooms, high end stainless steel appliances, a luxurious master with his & hers closets, huge walk in shower with rainfall shower head & huge backyard with 8ft board on board privacy fence. Richardson ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 Rolling Acres Drive have any available units?
7824 Rolling Acres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7824 Rolling Acres Drive have?
Some of 7824 Rolling Acres Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7824 Rolling Acres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7824 Rolling Acres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 Rolling Acres Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7824 Rolling Acres Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7824 Rolling Acres Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7824 Rolling Acres Drive offers parking.
Does 7824 Rolling Acres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7824 Rolling Acres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 Rolling Acres Drive have a pool?
No, 7824 Rolling Acres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7824 Rolling Acres Drive have accessible units?
No, 7824 Rolling Acres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 Rolling Acres Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7824 Rolling Acres Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University