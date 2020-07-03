7824 Rolling Acres Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

COMPLETELY REBUILT Don't settle for a home with a facelift when you can buy a new home! This one story ranch style home offers more updates than you can imagine! All NEW plumbing, electrical, HVAC, & air ducts, high end wood flooring, paint, insulation, low E windows, ceiling fans, barn door, vanities, recessed LED lighting, decorative fixtures & more! Open concept newly remodeled home with an enormous kitchen island including custom quartz countertops, custom wood cabinetry throughout the kitchen & bathrooms, high end stainless steel appliances, a luxurious master with his & hers closets, huge walk in shower with rainfall shower head & huge backyard with 8ft board on board privacy fence. Richardson ISD!