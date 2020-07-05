7821 Millstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

Another great listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Two bed and one bath home that has a living area that opens up to the kitchen. Small back yard with patio and a 2 carport in the back of the home . This home is centrally located to interstate 30, Dallas Arboretum and Bontanical Garden, Tenison Park Golf Club and Fair Park.**Pet Friendly Home** Rent: $1200.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.