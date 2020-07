Amenities

Mediterranean Style Villa, two bedrooms two and one half bath, second bedroom on first floor with full bath, side fence patio, second floor has living area, fireplace, dining area and open kitchen, wood flooring, kitchen includes all appliances, master bedroom on third floor with extra sitting area, carpet flooring, large walk in closet, separate shower and jetted tub, washer and dryer included, extra storage area