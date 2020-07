Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bed. 2 bath. condo on a prime location, walking distance to shops and dinning. Unit is facing the pool. Quiet, clean and well maintained condo. Rent covers all utilities. Very responsive and knowledgeable handyman who lives in the property. New fence and patio celling. Assigned covered parking space. Pets case by case.