Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Nestled on a quiet street one block from Inwood Village this house is a must see. Hardwood floors throughout,granite counter tops in the kitchen,fireplace,sunroom,washer and dryer and large backyard.Bonus room perfect for an extra living area or office space.Walk to Trader Joe's,Fireside Pies,Eatzis,Neighborhood Services and all Inwood Village has to offer.Great central location close to tollway, Park Cities,Devonshire and Uptown