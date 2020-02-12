7738 Stonehurst St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage gym air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking garage

This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home features laminate and vinyl flooring, new modern paint, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer connections, a fenced-in backyard and a two-car garage. [SBH-B] It is in a central location near S Buckner Blvd, where you'll find Chase Bank, Planet Fitness, El Rancho Supermercado, KFC, Rosie's Cafe, Wingstop and more! Directly in front of the home is Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School and Umphress Park. Easy access to 175 and I-30! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed toabiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.