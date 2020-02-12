All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 31 2020

7738 Stonehurst St

7738 Stonehurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

7738 Stonehurst Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
garage
This dog and cat friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home features laminate and vinyl flooring, new modern paint, central heat and air, ceiling fans throughout, washer and dryer connections, a fenced-in backyard and a two-car garage. [SBH-B] It is in a central location near S Buckner Blvd, where you'll find Chase Bank, Planet Fitness, El Rancho Supermercado, KFC, Rosie's Cafe, Wingstop and more! Directly in front of the home is Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School and Umphress Park. Easy access to 175 and I-30! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed toabiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7738 Stonehurst St have any available units?
7738 Stonehurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7738 Stonehurst St have?
Some of 7738 Stonehurst St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7738 Stonehurst St currently offering any rent specials?
7738 Stonehurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7738 Stonehurst St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7738 Stonehurst St is pet friendly.
Does 7738 Stonehurst St offer parking?
Yes, 7738 Stonehurst St offers parking.
Does 7738 Stonehurst St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7738 Stonehurst St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7738 Stonehurst St have a pool?
No, 7738 Stonehurst St does not have a pool.
Does 7738 Stonehurst St have accessible units?
No, 7738 Stonehurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 7738 Stonehurst St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7738 Stonehurst St does not have units with dishwashers.

