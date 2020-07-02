7722 Midbury Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

FIXING FENCE, 2 WINDOWS AND REMOVING TREE THIS WEEK. FOR LEASE OR SALE! Completely renovated. Kitchen fit for a chef, Carrera marble counter tops, sub zero fridge, Bertazzoni Italian gas stove, and microwave. The office has Osbourne and Little wallpaper, built in desk, cabinets and lots of natural light! Continuing down the hall, the luxurious master suite. Two vanities, Carrera marble counter tops, huge shower and free standing garden tub. The layout is well thought out, three bedrooms are on the other side of the home. Two rooms share a newly renovated bath, with Carrera marble counter tops, new shower, sinks and cabinets. PREFER SHORT TERM LEASE 3-4 MONTHS , RENT WILL BE INCREASED FOR LONGER.