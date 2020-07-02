All apartments in Dallas
7722 Midbury Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:44 AM

7722 Midbury Drive

7722 Midbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7722 Midbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
FIXING FENCE, 2 WINDOWS AND REMOVING TREE THIS WEEK. FOR LEASE OR SALE! Completely renovated. Kitchen fit for a chef, Carrera marble counter tops, sub zero fridge, Bertazzoni Italian gas stove, and microwave. The office has Osbourne and Little wallpaper, built in desk, cabinets and lots of natural light! Continuing down the hall, the luxurious master suite. Two vanities, Carrera marble counter tops, huge shower and free standing garden tub. The layout is well thought out, three bedrooms are on the other side of the home. Two rooms share a newly renovated bath, with Carrera marble counter tops, new shower, sinks and cabinets. PREFER SHORT TERM LEASE 3-4 MONTHS , RENT WILL BE INCREASED FOR LONGER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7722 Midbury Drive have any available units?
7722 Midbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7722 Midbury Drive have?
Some of 7722 Midbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7722 Midbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7722 Midbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7722 Midbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7722 Midbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7722 Midbury Drive offer parking?
No, 7722 Midbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7722 Midbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7722 Midbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7722 Midbury Drive have a pool?
No, 7722 Midbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7722 Midbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 7722 Midbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7722 Midbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7722 Midbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

