Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained house located in favorable Richardson Heights. It is within walking distance to the exemplary Bowie Elementary school. The house has four bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms, two living rooms and two dinning area. Wood floor in living rooms and dinning room. Granite counter-top in kitchen. Beautiful tree, nice sized backyard.