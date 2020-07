Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Fabulous wooded creek view from patio deck and kitchen nicely updated stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and large pantry with pull out shelving. Hardwood floors and dining-living area that includes a built-in TV cabinet, window seat with cabinet below and a glass front corner cabinet. Upstairs jack & Jill bathroom with ceramic tile floors & large walk in closets. Community pool! One spayed cat allowed, or one dog allowed under 30 lbs with additional deposit.