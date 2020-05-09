All apartments in Dallas
7642 Rosemont Rd
7642 Rosemont Rd

7642 Rosemont Road · No Longer Available
Location

7642 Rosemont Road, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, one-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-C] The home is located minutes the bus stop on Buckner Blvd, and a short walk to the Buckner DART Station. A quick drive south takes you to McDonald's, Dollar General and Hunt's Food.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7642 Rosemont Rd have any available units?
7642 Rosemont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7642 Rosemont Rd have?
Some of 7642 Rosemont Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7642 Rosemont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7642 Rosemont Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7642 Rosemont Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7642 Rosemont Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7642 Rosemont Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7642 Rosemont Rd offers parking.
Does 7642 Rosemont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7642 Rosemont Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7642 Rosemont Rd have a pool?
No, 7642 Rosemont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7642 Rosemont Rd have accessible units?
No, 7642 Rosemont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7642 Rosemont Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7642 Rosemont Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

