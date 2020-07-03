7628 Meadow Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home with an open & expanded floorplan located in the well sought after Meadows subdivision which feeds into Preston Hollow Elementary and Hillcrest High School.Wood-look tile and carpet throughout entire home, custom kitchen including cabinets,new sink,quartz countertops,new appliances,vent hood & disposal.Granite & custom cabinets in all bathrooms,crown molding,fresh paint & new expanded lighting throughout.New front door, exterior paint,cedar siding on patio,cedar shutters & cedar posts in front entry,vinyl windows on entire home,all duct redone.Pool size backyard where you can create your very own oasis!Close to North Park Mall & Trader Joes. This is a MUST SEE!