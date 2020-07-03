All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:37 AM

7628 Meadow Road

7628 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

7628 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home with an open & expanded floorplan located in the well sought after Meadows subdivision which feeds into Preston Hollow Elementary and Hillcrest High School.Wood-look tile and carpet throughout entire home, custom kitchen including cabinets,new sink,quartz countertops,new appliances,vent hood & disposal.Granite & custom cabinets in all bathrooms,crown molding,fresh paint & new expanded lighting throughout.New front door, exterior paint,cedar siding on patio,cedar shutters & cedar posts in front entry,vinyl windows on entire home,all duct redone.Pool size backyard where you can create your very own oasis!Close to North Park Mall & Trader Joes. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7628 Meadow Road have any available units?
7628 Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7628 Meadow Road have?
Some of 7628 Meadow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7628 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
7628 Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7628 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 7628 Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7628 Meadow Road offer parking?
No, 7628 Meadow Road does not offer parking.
Does 7628 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7628 Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7628 Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 7628 Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 7628 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 7628 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7628 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7628 Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.

