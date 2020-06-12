All apartments in Dallas
7616 Woodthrush Drive
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:32 AM

7616 Woodthrush Drive

7616 Woodthrush Drive · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

7616 Woodthrush Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely updated townhouse near Preston Hollow Village and Northpark. Modern kitchen with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hardwood floors throughout living, dining and kitchen. Half bath downstairs for entertaining. Upstairs 3 bedrooms, master with ensuite bath, great closets, 2ndary full bath completely updated. Full size washer and dryer. Great courtyard with room for outdoor living and dining, pets, additional storage shed and secured gated entrance to covered parking. Complex with community swimming pool and clubhouse. Close to Trader Joes, Northpark, loads of restaurants and shopping! Easy access to 75 for short commute to downtown or North Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 Woodthrush Drive have any available units?
7616 Woodthrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7616 Woodthrush Drive have?
Some of 7616 Woodthrush Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 Woodthrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7616 Woodthrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 Woodthrush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7616 Woodthrush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7616 Woodthrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7616 Woodthrush Drive offers parking.
Does 7616 Woodthrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7616 Woodthrush Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 Woodthrush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7616 Woodthrush Drive has a pool.
Does 7616 Woodthrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 7616 Woodthrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 Woodthrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 Woodthrush Drive has units with dishwashers.

