7616 Woodthrush Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely updated townhouse near Preston Hollow Village and Northpark. Modern kitchen with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hardwood floors throughout living, dining and kitchen. Half bath downstairs for entertaining. Upstairs 3 bedrooms, master with ensuite bath, great closets, 2ndary full bath completely updated. Full size washer and dryer. Great courtyard with room for outdoor living and dining, pets, additional storage shed and secured gated entrance to covered parking. Complex with community swimming pool and clubhouse. Close to Trader Joes, Northpark, loads of restaurants and shopping! Easy access to 75 for short commute to downtown or North Dallas.