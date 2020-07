Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

Amazing Townhome close to downtown Dallas. 3 quarters of a mile from North Park Mall, close to shopping etc. 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath with lots of closets and storage space. Updated bathrooms Gated 2 car covered parking. Fenced Large private patio area. There are two pools and a playground available. Bonus: comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer.