All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7610 Mullrany Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7610 Mullrany Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

7610 Mullrany Drive

7610 Mullrany Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7610 Mullrany Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Highlands North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Clean & updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story family home in exemplary Richardson ISD school district. Home features 2 large living areas and updated kitchen and baths. Granite & tile backsplash in kitchen along with travertine floors and marble countertops in bathrooms. Lots of windows and natural light throughout makes for peaceful living in a quiet neighborhood. Backyard features beautiful pebbletec pool and board on board privacy fence. Available for move in on September 1st. Reach out to listing agent with any questions or showing requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 Mullrany Drive have any available units?
7610 Mullrany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 Mullrany Drive have?
Some of 7610 Mullrany Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Mullrany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Mullrany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Mullrany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7610 Mullrany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7610 Mullrany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7610 Mullrany Drive offers parking.
Does 7610 Mullrany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 Mullrany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Mullrany Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7610 Mullrany Drive has a pool.
Does 7610 Mullrany Drive have accessible units?
No, 7610 Mullrany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Mullrany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 Mullrany Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University