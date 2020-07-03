7610 Mullrany Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Clean & updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story family home in exemplary Richardson ISD school district. Home features 2 large living areas and updated kitchen and baths. Granite & tile backsplash in kitchen along with travertine floors and marble countertops in bathrooms. Lots of windows and natural light throughout makes for peaceful living in a quiet neighborhood. Backyard features beautiful pebbletec pool and board on board privacy fence. Available for move in on September 1st. Reach out to listing agent with any questions or showing requests.