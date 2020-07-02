All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7534 Red Bud Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7534 Red Bud Dr
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:31 AM

7534 Red Bud Dr

7534 Red Bud Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7534 Red Bud Dr, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace Everglade Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7534 Red Bud Dr have any available units?
7534 Red Bud Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7534 Red Bud Dr have?
Some of 7534 Red Bud Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7534 Red Bud Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7534 Red Bud Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7534 Red Bud Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7534 Red Bud Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7534 Red Bud Dr offer parking?
No, 7534 Red Bud Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7534 Red Bud Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7534 Red Bud Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7534 Red Bud Dr have a pool?
No, 7534 Red Bud Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7534 Red Bud Dr have accessible units?
No, 7534 Red Bud Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7534 Red Bud Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7534 Red Bud Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University