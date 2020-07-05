All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM

7533 Colgate Avenue

7533 Colgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7533 Colgate Avenue, Dallas, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
hot tub
Light, bright & open floor plan on this newly built home. The entry showcases white walls, tall ceilings & hardwood floors & opens to the study & dining room. The top of the line kitchen features an island, Thermador SS appliances, marble counters & backsplash. The kitchen opens to the den, the heart of the home w built-ins, fireplace & French doors leading to the covered patio & backyard. Completing the downstairs is the master suite w large walk-in closet & spa like bathroom with separate vanities, custom shower & freestanding tub. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, each with their own bath and sizable game room w -half bath & built in bar. Ideally located near parks, restaurants and shopping- this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7533 Colgate Avenue have any available units?
7533 Colgate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7533 Colgate Avenue have?
Some of 7533 Colgate Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7533 Colgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7533 Colgate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7533 Colgate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7533 Colgate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7533 Colgate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7533 Colgate Avenue offers parking.
Does 7533 Colgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7533 Colgate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7533 Colgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 7533 Colgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7533 Colgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7533 Colgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7533 Colgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7533 Colgate Avenue has units with dishwashers.

