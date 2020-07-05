7533 Colgate Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking hot tub

Light, bright & open floor plan on this newly built home. The entry showcases white walls, tall ceilings & hardwood floors & opens to the study & dining room. The top of the line kitchen features an island, Thermador SS appliances, marble counters & backsplash. The kitchen opens to the den, the heart of the home w built-ins, fireplace & French doors leading to the covered patio & backyard. Completing the downstairs is the master suite w large walk-in closet & spa like bathroom with separate vanities, custom shower & freestanding tub. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, each with their own bath and sizable game room w -half bath & built in bar. Ideally located near parks, restaurants and shopping- this home has it all!