7524 Wellcrest Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:51 PM

7524 Wellcrest Drive

7524 Wellcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7524 Wellcrest Dr, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now...Move in ready!! Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath Duplex in the heart of North Dallas. Close to entertainment, shopping, and nestled within a quite neighborhood. Plenty of room for a family or Room-mates. New hardwood-laminate floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Enormous master bedroom that features a brick fireplace and walk-in closet. ......Note: If you have any (Pre-Move In) Requests. (clean, repair, paint etc..) Please let management know before we present your application to the owner. Once approved, there is a $50 processing fee. Pets allowed (on a case by case basis) with $20-month pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 Wellcrest Drive have any available units?
7524 Wellcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7524 Wellcrest Drive have?
Some of 7524 Wellcrest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7524 Wellcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7524 Wellcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 Wellcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7524 Wellcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7524 Wellcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7524 Wellcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 7524 Wellcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7524 Wellcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 Wellcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7524 Wellcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7524 Wellcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7524 Wellcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 Wellcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7524 Wellcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

