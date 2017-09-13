7524 Wellcrest Drive

Amenities
Available Now...Move in ready!! Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath Duplex in the heart of North Dallas. Close to entertainment, shopping, and nestled within a quite neighborhood. Plenty of room for a family or Room-mates. New hardwood-laminate floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Enormous master bedroom that features a brick fireplace and walk-in closet. ......Note: If you have any (Pre-Move In) Requests. (clean, repair, paint etc..) Please let management know before we present your application to the owner. Once approved, there is a $50 processing fee. Pets allowed (on a case by case basis) with $20-month pet fee