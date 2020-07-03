7523 Azalea Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Nice 4 bedroom ranch-style home on a large, coveted corner lot with circle drive and nice landscaping. The home offers slate tile foyer flanked by formals and study with glass French doors. Cozy den and gas fireplace open to adorable farmhouse kitchen and sun porch looking onto large backyard area with pool and spa, patio for entertaining and separate grassy fenced yard. 4 bedrooms plus study and 4 full, updated baths. Other quality design elements include hardwoods, wet laundry, huge master suite with spa tube and two large walk-in closets. 2- car detached garage with working single door. Floor plan available. Landlord to maintain the pool.