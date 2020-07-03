All apartments in Dallas
7523 Azalea Lane
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:39 AM

7523 Azalea Lane

7523 Azalea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7523 Azalea Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nice 4 bedroom ranch-style home on a large, coveted corner lot with circle drive and nice landscaping. The home offers slate tile foyer flanked by formals and study with glass French doors. Cozy den and gas fireplace open to adorable farmhouse kitchen and sun porch looking onto large backyard area with pool and spa, patio for entertaining and separate grassy fenced yard. 4 bedrooms plus study and 4 full, updated baths. Other quality design elements include hardwoods, wet laundry, huge master suite with spa tube and two large walk-in closets. 2- car detached garage with working single door. Floor plan available. Landlord to maintain the pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Azalea Lane have any available units?
7523 Azalea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 Azalea Lane have?
Some of 7523 Azalea Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 Azalea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Azalea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Azalea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7523 Azalea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7523 Azalea Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7523 Azalea Lane offers parking.
Does 7523 Azalea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 Azalea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Azalea Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7523 Azalea Lane has a pool.
Does 7523 Azalea Lane have accessible units?
No, 7523 Azalea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Azalea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7523 Azalea Lane has units with dishwashers.

