7519 Maribeth Drive

Amenities
Beautiful, brightly lit, vaulted ceilings & an open floorplan makes this home perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is downstairs with separate AC and an impressively large custom master closet! Most of the downstairs has a fresh coat of paint. Newer flooring throughout the whole home. The upstairs is CORETEC flooring which is waterproof, scratch proof & stain proof. Perfect flooring for children and pets. Walk to comm Pool. The front yard was recently re-landscaped with grass, azaleas, Japanese maples & oak tree.Walking distance to schools,parks, & public bike path. HOA pool & playground close by. Landlord pays for the home owner's association fee.