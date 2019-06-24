All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7519 Maribeth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7519 Maribeth Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 6:30 AM

7519 Maribeth Drive

7519 Maribeth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7519 Maribeth Drive, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, brightly lit, vaulted ceilings & an open floorplan makes this home perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is downstairs with separate AC and an impressively large custom master closet! Most of the downstairs has a fresh coat of paint. Newer flooring throughout the whole home. The upstairs is CORETEC flooring which is waterproof, scratch proof & stain proof. Perfect flooring for children and pets. Walk to comm Pool. The front yard was recently re-landscaped with grass, azaleas, Japanese maples & oak tree.Walking distance to schools,parks, & public bike path. HOA pool & playground close by. Landlord pays for the home owner's association fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7519 Maribeth Drive have any available units?
7519 Maribeth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7519 Maribeth Drive have?
Some of 7519 Maribeth Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7519 Maribeth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7519 Maribeth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7519 Maribeth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7519 Maribeth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7519 Maribeth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7519 Maribeth Drive offers parking.
Does 7519 Maribeth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7519 Maribeth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7519 Maribeth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7519 Maribeth Drive has a pool.
Does 7519 Maribeth Drive have accessible units?
No, 7519 Maribeth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7519 Maribeth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7519 Maribeth Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University