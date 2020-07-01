7502 Linwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Want to live near Inwood Village shopping and have access to Dallas Tollway, other major thoroughfares and Dallas Love Field? PERFECT home for a professional, a couple or small family. Huge corner lot with fenced backyard. New coat of paint and a fresh look for it's new tenants. Well maintained with updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, beautifully remodeled bathroom and wood flooring in living, dining and both bedrooms. Pets on a case by case basis. Stackable washer, dryer and refrigerator provided by landlord if needed. This is a steal! Call for a showing today!