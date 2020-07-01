All apartments in Dallas
Location

7502 Linwood Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to live near Inwood Village shopping and have access to Dallas Tollway, other major thoroughfares and Dallas Love Field? PERFECT home for a professional, a couple or small family. Huge corner lot with fenced backyard. New coat of paint and a fresh look for it's new tenants. Well maintained with updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, beautifully remodeled bathroom and wood flooring in living, dining and both bedrooms. Pets on a case by case basis. Stackable washer, dryer and refrigerator provided by landlord if needed. This is a steal! Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 Linwood Avenue have any available units?
7502 Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7502 Linwood Avenue have?
Some of 7502 Linwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7502 Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7502 Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7502 Linwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7502 Linwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 7502 Linwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7502 Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7502 Linwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 7502 Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7502 Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7502 Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7502 Linwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

