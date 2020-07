Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Ready for immediate occupancy. Updated with granite counter tops in kitchen and powder bath, wood look vinyl flooring down stairs. Galley style kitchen including refrigerator, freshly painted throughout. Master bedroom up with walk in closet and bath with dual sinks. Secondary bedroom could make a nice secondary living area or home office. Nicely landscaped patio area with rock garden. Near trails of White Rock Lake, Dart Rail Station and feeds into Lakewood Elementary