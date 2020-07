Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful Northwood Hills updated home on large lot. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home with approximately 3,000 sf is an amazing home with updated wood and stone floors, bathrooms redone with furniture quality cabinetry and new fixtures. Great kitchen with Italian travertine floors, granite counters, and SS appliances including refrigerator, built-in-microwave, gas cooktop and double ovens. Laundry room with washer and dryer.