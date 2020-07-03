All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:06 PM

734 Rockwood St

734 Rockwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 Rockwood Street, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful 3-2-2 home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with brick mantle. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and farmhouse sink and butcher block counters. Spacious master bedroom with double closets and balcony. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with 2 living rooms, covered porch and formal dining.The house is a five-minute bike ride (10-minute walk) from the Dallas Zoo, Jefferson Blvd (which includes the Texas Theater and Jefferson Tower) and the Bishop Arts District. It has easy access to I-35E, downtown, and a will soon feature a deck park like Klyde Warren upon completion of the Southern Gateway project. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=piwCIk1A0V&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Rockwood St have any available units?
734 Rockwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 Rockwood St have?
Some of 734 Rockwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Rockwood St currently offering any rent specials?
734 Rockwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Rockwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Rockwood St is pet friendly.
Does 734 Rockwood St offer parking?
No, 734 Rockwood St does not offer parking.
Does 734 Rockwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Rockwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Rockwood St have a pool?
No, 734 Rockwood St does not have a pool.
Does 734 Rockwood St have accessible units?
No, 734 Rockwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Rockwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Rockwood St does not have units with dishwashers.

