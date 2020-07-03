734 Rockwood St

Amenities
This beautiful 3-2-2 home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with brick mantle. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and farmhouse sink and butcher block counters. Spacious master bedroom with double closets and balcony. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with 2 living rooms, covered porch and formal dining.The house is a five-minute bike ride (10-minute walk) from the Dallas Zoo, Jefferson Blvd (which includes the Texas Theater and Jefferson Tower) and the Bishop Arts District. It has easy access to I-35E, downtown, and a will soon feature a deck park like Klyde Warren upon completion of the Southern Gateway project. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=piwCIk1A0V&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com