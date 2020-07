Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a nice Quaint Southeast Dallas home in a wooded neighborhood. Sporting 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and 2 large spacious living areas, in addition to kitchen nook and formal dining. Back patio room overlooks a sizable back yard.



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.