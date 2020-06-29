7335 Hill Forest Drive

Amenities

Presenting this beautiful two story home located in the prestigious gated neighborhood of Lake Forest. This home offers a spacious open floor plan with two bedrooms downstairs and a Master Suite upstairs. Unfinished bonus room great for all storage needs. Kitchen offers a gas cooktop, all stainless appliances and double ovens! The living room opens up to a very relaxing water feature in the courtyard. Lake Forest amenities include a dog park, lakes, walking trails, pool and tennis courts. This home is absolutely move in ready with so many amenities to enjoy. Welcome home.