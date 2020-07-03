All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:23 AM

7335 Briarnoll Drive

7335 Briarnoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7335 Briarnoll Drive, Dallas, TX 75252
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Ideal floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 2 spacious living areas in quiet neighborhood with easy access to wonderful shopping and restaurants.
Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas cooktop, double ovens and cozy breakfast area with built-ins for storage and display.
Living den features tall, beamed ceilings and a wall of windows French doors that overlook the backyard, which boasts a large covered patio, wood deck and 8 foot fence with electric gate. Storage shed in the side yard.
Large secondary bedroom with private bath makes a perfect guest wing.
Zoned HVAC, circle drive, ceiling fans, Plano ISD.
MOTIVATED SELLER! BRING ALL OFFERS!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 Briarnoll Drive have any available units?
7335 Briarnoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7335 Briarnoll Drive have?
Some of 7335 Briarnoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7335 Briarnoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7335 Briarnoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 Briarnoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7335 Briarnoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7335 Briarnoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7335 Briarnoll Drive offers parking.
Does 7335 Briarnoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7335 Briarnoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 Briarnoll Drive have a pool?
No, 7335 Briarnoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7335 Briarnoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 7335 Briarnoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 Briarnoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7335 Briarnoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

