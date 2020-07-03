7335 Briarnoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ideal floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 2 spacious living areas in quiet neighborhood with easy access to wonderful shopping and restaurants.

Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas cooktop, double ovens and cozy breakfast area with built-ins for storage and display.

Living den features tall, beamed ceilings and a wall of windows French doors that overlook the backyard, which boasts a large covered patio, wood deck and 8 foot fence with electric gate. Storage shed in the side yard.

Large secondary bedroom with private bath makes a perfect guest wing.

Zoned HVAC, circle drive, ceiling fans, Plano ISD.

MOTIVATED SELLER! BRING ALL OFFERS!