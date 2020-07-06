All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7312 Ashcrest Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7312 Ashcrest Ln
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:36 AM

7312 Ashcrest Ln

7312 Ashcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7312 Ashcrest Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 3BR/2BA/2GA home located in Dallas. Large living room with a cozy, corner fireplace with hearth. Galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Eat-in kitchen that opens up to living room. Huge MBR with a walk-in closet. Large laundry room.

Large fenced-in back yard. Great for kids, pets, and entertaining!

Easy access to I-20, US-408 and US 67. Walking distances to schools. Close to multiple parks! Great shopping i.e. Uptown Village is nearby. Wide variety of great restaurants within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 Ashcrest Ln have any available units?
7312 Ashcrest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7312 Ashcrest Ln have?
Some of 7312 Ashcrest Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 Ashcrest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Ashcrest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 Ashcrest Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7312 Ashcrest Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7312 Ashcrest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7312 Ashcrest Ln offers parking.
Does 7312 Ashcrest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7312 Ashcrest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 Ashcrest Ln have a pool?
No, 7312 Ashcrest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7312 Ashcrest Ln have accessible units?
No, 7312 Ashcrest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 Ashcrest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7312 Ashcrest Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University