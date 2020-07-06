7312 Ashcrest Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 3BR/2BA/2GA home located in Dallas. Large living room with a cozy, corner fireplace with hearth. Galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Eat-in kitchen that opens up to living room. Huge MBR with a walk-in closet. Large laundry room.



Large fenced-in back yard. Great for kids, pets, and entertaining!



Easy access to I-20, US-408 and US 67. Walking distances to schools. Close to multiple parks! Great shopping i.e. Uptown Village is nearby. Wide variety of great restaurants within minutes.