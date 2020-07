Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Nice 3.2.2 updated with very large family room and large office or work building in the back yard. Open floor plan with breakfast bar in the kitchen. Check out the kitchen with stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher), and much, much more. Open patio in the back yard with extensive landscaping. You must see this great home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.