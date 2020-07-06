All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:41 AM

7303 Bluestem Rd

7303 Bluestem Road · No Longer Available
Location

7303 Bluestem Road, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcoming 3-Bed, 2-Bath, 2-Car w/ Fireplace! Ideal Location! - Variegated cream and tan brick paired with warm brown trim welcome you to this comfortable 3-bedroom, 2-bath home for rent. The location of this home is ideal in terms of both convenience and safety: it is within walking distance of a park, and just minutes away from a nature preserve, rec center, and fire station.

Laminate wood flooring extends throughout the living areas, and there is newly-installed carpet in all three bedrooms. The space-efficient walkthrough kitchen is open to the sizeable living/dining area. Amenities include a stove/oven and dishwasher.

An interior laundry nook provides washer/dryer hookups. Exterior features include a 2-car garage and fenced back yard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4092548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7303 Bluestem Rd have any available units?
7303 Bluestem Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7303 Bluestem Rd have?
Some of 7303 Bluestem Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7303 Bluestem Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7303 Bluestem Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 Bluestem Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7303 Bluestem Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7303 Bluestem Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7303 Bluestem Rd offers parking.
Does 7303 Bluestem Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7303 Bluestem Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 Bluestem Rd have a pool?
No, 7303 Bluestem Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7303 Bluestem Rd have accessible units?
No, 7303 Bluestem Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 Bluestem Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7303 Bluestem Rd has units with dishwashers.

