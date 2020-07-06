7303 Bluestem Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcoming 3-Bed, 2-Bath, 2-Car w/ Fireplace! Ideal Location! - Variegated cream and tan brick paired with warm brown trim welcome you to this comfortable 3-bedroom, 2-bath home for rent. The location of this home is ideal in terms of both convenience and safety: it is within walking distance of a park, and just minutes away from a nature preserve, rec center, and fire station.



Laminate wood flooring extends throughout the living areas, and there is newly-installed carpet in all three bedrooms. The space-efficient walkthrough kitchen is open to the sizeable living/dining area. Amenities include a stove/oven and dishwasher.



An interior laundry nook provides washer/dryer hookups. Exterior features include a 2-car garage and fenced back yard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4092548)