New Granite in both upstairs baths along with new sinks and faucets. Two story brick home with excellent curb appeal. High ceilings and loads of natural light. Open floor plan with two dining areas and two living areas. Granite in kitchen, double oven, and gas cook top. Both upstairs baths have new granite counter tops, sinks and faucets, jetted tub has new faucet. Fenced back yard with pergola and plenty of privacy.