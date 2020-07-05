All apartments in Dallas
729 Grambling Drive
729 Grambling Drive

729 Grambling Dr · No Longer Available
Location

729 Grambling Dr, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

This beautiful Dallas home welcomes you in with tile flooring and an open living area! Updated granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance package make the kitchen the centerpiece for this home! Appliances include a glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Dining rooms offer space and privacy for time with guests. The master bedroom offers a walk in closet with excessive storage space! Additional amenities include a fenced back yard and two car garage with remote access for easy parking!
This home is on the Rently lock box system. For your self viewing please register online at www.Rently.com. Apply on line at www.msrenewal.com.
To apply on a Main Street Renewal home: All applicants must complete application on our website and r
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Grambling Drive have any available units?
729 Grambling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Grambling Drive have?
Some of 729 Grambling Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Grambling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
729 Grambling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Grambling Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Grambling Drive is pet friendly.
Does 729 Grambling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 729 Grambling Drive offers parking.
Does 729 Grambling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Grambling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Grambling Drive have a pool?
No, 729 Grambling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 729 Grambling Drive have accessible units?
No, 729 Grambling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Grambling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Grambling Drive has units with dishwashers.

