All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7212 Edgerton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7212 Edgerton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7212 Edgerton Drive

7212 Edgerton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7212 Edgerton Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Merriman Park - University Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 baths in University Manor. New windows provide natural light throughout the house. Original hardwood floors have been refinished and bathrooms are updated with new tile and fixtures. Kitchen has granite countertops, all new stainless appliances, and opens to living space and covered patios great for entertaining. Bedrooms include great closet space and overlook the quiet, sizeable backyard. Laundry accommodates full size Washer and Dryer. Single car garage with storage and 2nd covered parking area. Steps from White Rock Trail and White Rock Lake, and access to Northwest Hwy,75, and DART rail station. Shopping, dining, and entertainment options within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 Edgerton Drive have any available units?
7212 Edgerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7212 Edgerton Drive have?
Some of 7212 Edgerton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 Edgerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7212 Edgerton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 Edgerton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7212 Edgerton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7212 Edgerton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7212 Edgerton Drive offers parking.
Does 7212 Edgerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7212 Edgerton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 Edgerton Drive have a pool?
No, 7212 Edgerton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7212 Edgerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 7212 Edgerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 Edgerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7212 Edgerton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Link on Maple
5219 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University