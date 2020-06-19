All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

717 S Waverly Drive

717 South Waverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

717 South Waverly Drive, Dallas, TX 75208
Sunset

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Charming 2 bedroom home in historic Winnetka Heights only 5 minutes from popular Bishop Arts restaurants and shops, 10 minutes from downtown, and a mile to Stevens Park golf course. This newly painted home comes with all appliances, hardwood floors, large open layout, a large deck, and tons of backyard space for pets, all perfect for hosting and entertaining. Backyard has a storage shed and outdoor fire pit great for gatherings & bbqs. Fully updated kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops, tiled walls and a large island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

