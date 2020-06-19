717 S Waverly Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill

Charming 2 bedroom home in historic Winnetka Heights only 5 minutes from popular Bishop Arts restaurants and shops, 10 minutes from downtown, and a mile to Stevens Park golf course. This newly painted home comes with all appliances, hardwood floors, large open layout, a large deck, and tons of backyard space for pets, all perfect for hosting and entertaining. Backyard has a storage shed and outdoor fire pit great for gatherings & bbqs. Fully updated kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops, tiled walls and a large island.