Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7133 Westbrook Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7133 Westbrook Lane

7133 Westbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7133 Westbrook Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful cottage has been taken back to studs and expanded in the highly sought after Mockingbird Meadows near White Rock Lake ! Extra wide entry sets the tone for open, floorplan perfect for entertaining. Master Bedrooms on each floor complete with dual vanities, walk-in closets and oversized, frameless glass shower enclosures. Entire house is fully insulated. New HVAC, electrical, tankless H2O heater, windows, cabinetry, hardware, doors, patio decking. Marble & Quartz countertops. Two-car garage with insulated door and walls. Home is prewired for whole home audio and 5.1 surround in living room. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Texas. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7133 Westbrook Lane have any available units?
7133 Westbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7133 Westbrook Lane have?
Some of 7133 Westbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7133 Westbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7133 Westbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7133 Westbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7133 Westbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7133 Westbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7133 Westbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 7133 Westbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7133 Westbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7133 Westbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 7133 Westbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7133 Westbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 7133 Westbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7133 Westbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7133 Westbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

