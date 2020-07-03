7133 Westbrook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful cottage has been taken back to studs and expanded in the highly sought after Mockingbird Meadows near White Rock Lake ! Extra wide entry sets the tone for open, floorplan perfect for entertaining. Master Bedrooms on each floor complete with dual vanities, walk-in closets and oversized, frameless glass shower enclosures. Entire house is fully insulated. New HVAC, electrical, tankless H2O heater, windows, cabinetry, hardware, doors, patio decking. Marble & Quartz countertops. Two-car garage with insulated door and walls. Home is prewired for whole home audio and 5.1 surround in living room. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Texas. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE.