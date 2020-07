Amenities

Mid-century modern home for lease. Three bedrooms. Two bathrooms. Open floor plan. Lots of natural light. Spacious, fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer connections. Great location within walking distance of the Dart Rail Station, close to White Rock Lake, and with easy access to White Rock Lake trails & Northwest Highway. Carpet in bedrooms is being replaced with flooring. Refrigerator will be purchased by owners.