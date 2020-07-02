7107 Bob O Link Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Lakewood Home situated on a large elevated corner lot! Enjoy indoor-outdoor living with a wonderful covered patio and beautifully landscaped backyard, accessed from the bright open kitchen and family room. This 3BR, 2Bath home was completely updated in 2016! It offers a well-designed kitchen, freshly painted interior and exterior, new hardware, fixtures, lighting and flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, expanded master bath, and additional storage. The 2 car garage has a workbench and room for everything. Enjoy the outdoor recreation of White Rock Lake and many nearby parks! Fabulous opportunity to live close to great restaurants, shopping and Lakewood Elementary!