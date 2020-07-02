All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:47 PM

7107 Bob O Link Drive

7107 Bob O Link Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7107 Bob O Link Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
White Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Lakewood Home situated on a large elevated corner lot! Enjoy indoor-outdoor living with a wonderful covered patio and beautifully landscaped backyard, accessed from the bright open kitchen and family room. This 3BR, 2Bath home was completely updated in 2016! It offers a well-designed kitchen, freshly painted interior and exterior, new hardware, fixtures, lighting and flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, expanded master bath, and additional storage. The 2 car garage has a workbench and room for everything. Enjoy the outdoor recreation of White Rock Lake and many nearby parks! Fabulous opportunity to live close to great restaurants, shopping and Lakewood Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 Bob O Link Drive have any available units?
7107 Bob O Link Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7107 Bob O Link Drive have?
Some of 7107 Bob O Link Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7107 Bob O Link Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7107 Bob O Link Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 Bob O Link Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7107 Bob O Link Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7107 Bob O Link Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7107 Bob O Link Drive offers parking.
Does 7107 Bob O Link Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7107 Bob O Link Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 Bob O Link Drive have a pool?
No, 7107 Bob O Link Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7107 Bob O Link Drive have accessible units?
No, 7107 Bob O Link Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 Bob O Link Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7107 Bob O Link Drive has units with dishwashers.

