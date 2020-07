Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is precious! Recently renovated, wood flooring through out, fresh paint through out, new light fixtures & hardware, new fans, new blinds, new roof & new fence. There's a brand new stainless steel Refrigerator, stove, and washer dryers as well. Garage has been recently converted into a room with a bathroom & Stand-up shower as well as ac & heating unit. This is a must see. Just minutes from Downtown & Bishop Arts.