7050 Pineberry Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Multiples Applications received. One will be seleted today. Recently remodeled modern looking half duplex, 2 bed, 1 bath. Two-tone paint in the inside. Fresh paint in the outside. Open concept in living, dining & kitchen areas with vaulted ceilings, laminated floors through out, nice size 2 bedrooms. kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops & walking pantry. Bathroom with dual sinks, resurfaced tub and tiled shower. Privacy fence enclosing the spacious backyard. Located in Dallas close to shopping and major highways. Duncanville School District. Lease application is a must and proof of income necessary. $40 non-refunded application fee for adults occupants over 18 yrs. old.