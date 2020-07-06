All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:42 PM

7050 Pineberry Road

7050 Pineberry Road · No Longer Available
Location

7050 Pineberry Road, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Multiples Applications received. One will be seleted today. Recently remodeled modern looking half duplex, 2 bed, 1 bath. Two-tone paint in the inside. Fresh paint in the outside. Open concept in living, dining & kitchen areas with vaulted ceilings, laminated floors through out, nice size 2 bedrooms. kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops & walking pantry. Bathroom with dual sinks, resurfaced tub and tiled shower. Privacy fence enclosing the spacious backyard. Located in Dallas close to shopping and major highways. Duncanville School District. Lease application is a must and proof of income necessary. $40 non-refunded application fee for adults occupants over 18 yrs. old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7050 Pineberry Road have any available units?
7050 Pineberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7050 Pineberry Road have?
Some of 7050 Pineberry Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7050 Pineberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
7050 Pineberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7050 Pineberry Road pet-friendly?
No, 7050 Pineberry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7050 Pineberry Road offer parking?
No, 7050 Pineberry Road does not offer parking.
Does 7050 Pineberry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7050 Pineberry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7050 Pineberry Road have a pool?
No, 7050 Pineberry Road does not have a pool.
Does 7050 Pineberry Road have accessible units?
No, 7050 Pineberry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7050 Pineberry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7050 Pineberry Road has units with dishwashers.

