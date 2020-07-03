705 Colten James Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-story townhome with breathtaking panoramic view of the Dallas skyline from a rooftop patio (outdoor kitchen too)! 3rd floor has the master suite with large bath & HUGE walk-in closet (dedicated wd in it!). Sitting room adjacent to master is great for study or nursery. 2nd floor includes dining, living, & kitchen space with floor to ceiling windows, bamboo flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and oversized walk-in pantry. 1st floor has a guest bedroom with full bathroom & it’s own w d. Two car garage with extra storage under stairs. Smart Home & is wired w speaker system throughout. Easy HWY access to 75 and close to Baylor, downtown and walking distance to Exhall Park!