Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

705 Colten James Lane

705 Colten James Lane · No Longer Available
Location

705 Colten James Lane, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-story townhome with breathtaking panoramic view of the Dallas skyline from a rooftop patio (outdoor kitchen too)! 3rd floor has the master suite with large bath & HUGE walk-in closet (dedicated wd in it!). Sitting room adjacent to master is great for study or nursery. 2nd floor includes dining, living, & kitchen space with floor to ceiling windows, bamboo flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and oversized walk-in pantry. 1st floor has a guest bedroom with full bathroom & it’s own w d. Two car garage with extra storage under stairs. Smart Home & is wired w speaker system throughout. Easy HWY access to 75 and close to Baylor, downtown and walking distance to Exhall Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Colten James Lane have any available units?
705 Colten James Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Colten James Lane have?
Some of 705 Colten James Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Colten James Lane currently offering any rent specials?
705 Colten James Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Colten James Lane pet-friendly?
No, 705 Colten James Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 705 Colten James Lane offer parking?
Yes, 705 Colten James Lane offers parking.
Does 705 Colten James Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Colten James Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Colten James Lane have a pool?
No, 705 Colten James Lane does not have a pool.
Does 705 Colten James Lane have accessible units?
No, 705 Colten James Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Colten James Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Colten James Lane has units with dishwashers.

