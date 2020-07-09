All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 703 Grandview Ave. 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
703 Grandview Ave. 1
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

703 Grandview Ave. 1

703 Grandview Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

703 Grandview Ave, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
tennis court
Grandview Ave. Dallas Duplex - Property Id: 270918

Hollywood / Santa Monica
This home is a rare opportunity to have a great location near excellent private schools, public schools, Lakewood shops, Lakewood restaurants, White Rock Lake Park, Tennyson Park, Samuel Park with golfing and tennis center,public library, and many established local churches , all within walking distance.

This home has great open space, hardwood floors throughout, Lofted 2nd Bedroom with lots of closet space and new carpet. Unit comes with refrigerator, electric stove, washer and dryer hookups.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270918
Property Id 270918

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Grandview Ave. 1 have any available units?
703 Grandview Ave. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Grandview Ave. 1 have?
Some of 703 Grandview Ave. 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Grandview Ave. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
703 Grandview Ave. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Grandview Ave. 1 pet-friendly?
No, 703 Grandview Ave. 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 703 Grandview Ave. 1 offer parking?
No, 703 Grandview Ave. 1 does not offer parking.
Does 703 Grandview Ave. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Grandview Ave. 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Grandview Ave. 1 have a pool?
No, 703 Grandview Ave. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 703 Grandview Ave. 1 have accessible units?
No, 703 Grandview Ave. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Grandview Ave. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Grandview Ave. 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Founders Square
929 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University