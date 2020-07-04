All apartments in Dallas
7027 Coleshire Drive
7027 Coleshire Drive

7027 Coleshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7027 Coleshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3bed & 1.5 bath property in Dallas. The home is close to the Dallas Zoo, shopping amenities and 9.5 miles away from Downtown Dallas. Gorgeous interior, half bathroom, main bathroom, kitchen, laundry and garage. This is an electric only home. It is lovely home for you and your family. Stove and Refrigerator will be provided by management owner. Renter or renters agent to verify all information. 1 or 2 year lease required and tenant pays for utilities, water, and trash. Tenant is also in charge of backyard, front yard and side yard maintenance. Utilities made easy, pay only electricity bill in this 100% electric home, instead of gas bill and electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 Coleshire Drive have any available units?
7027 Coleshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7027 Coleshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7027 Coleshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 Coleshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7027 Coleshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7027 Coleshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7027 Coleshire Drive offers parking.
Does 7027 Coleshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7027 Coleshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 Coleshire Drive have a pool?
No, 7027 Coleshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7027 Coleshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 7027 Coleshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 Coleshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7027 Coleshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7027 Coleshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7027 Coleshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

